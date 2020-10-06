Kirstie Alley is sick of CNN’s sh*t.

Hey, we get it, we’ve been sick of it for years.

But you can tell she’s REALLY had it by her tweet to Kaitlan Collins throwing a tantrum over Trump removing his mask AT HIS HOME.

Kirstie didn’t pull a single punch.

We are digging this red-pilled Kirstie Alley, just sayin’.

He LIVES at the White House. It’s his HOME. Normal people don’t go walking around home with a mask on. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) October 6, 2020

they don't realize that their continued shrieking just gets tuned out like the hum of a fan or static on the TV. — suckitsuckinit (@ChanceReece1) October 6, 2020

They don’t realize they’ve inspired thousands of people to vote for Trump who may not have, just with their insanity and constant bellyaching.

He’s OUTDOORS! More than 6 feet from anyone. He doesn’t need a mask under those conditions. — Stacy O (@StacyO513) October 6, 2020

I’ve said since before he was elected that if he walked on water, the story would be that he can’t swim! — Hilltopper59 (@TrippTuggle) October 6, 2020

If MSM reported they hated President Trump, it would be the first thing I’d believe they said in a long, long time. — Diane L Card (@DianeLCard) October 6, 2020

Amen.

My theme today is F it! I’m buying a hazmat suit and taking on the world.. I’ll be in the pale pink one..wave back — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 19, 2020

We’re with Kirstie. We’ll be the ones in the bright orange hazmat suits … and we’ll wave back

