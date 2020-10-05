Forbes did an entire article about how the Proud Boys are allegedly FURIOUS that gay men have taken over the #ProudBoys hashtag on Twitter. Now, as you know dear reader, we spend most of our days scouring Twitter and we’ve gotta say, this hasn’t come across our radar.

Like at all.

Plenty of tweets featuring Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio making a fool of the yahoos accusing them of being white supremacists, but nothing about their hashtag.

We suppose the media are gonna media …

The Proud Boys Are Furious That Gay Men Have Taken Over #ProudBoys On Twitter https://t.co/QZ7JjbidrQ — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 5, 2020

Yeah, not seeing it.

Luckily, Andy Ngô took it upon himself to reach out to Tarrio directly to ask him (since it appears Forbes didn’t bother to do that).

I reached out to Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio who says they aren’t furious & don’t care. https://t.co/T7sFgST7l1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Not furious.

Don’t care.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, this sort of ruins this new narrative about how the Proud Boys are homophobic or whatever but it’s just not true.

Encourage him to give every interview he can. If the Left want to use the Proud Boys as their poster children for White Supremacy, he might as well lean into the media coverage and clear up the confusion. I'd bet most Republicans have no idea what they are, either. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) October 5, 2020

This.

It’s far too easy for the media to create a narrative around the organization when they aren’t out there telling the masses who they really are.

My favorite part is the comment section of that post, @MrAndyNgo . They all act like they are sticking it to the Proud Boys yet they clearly just don't care and probably find it funny themselves. — Dj (@Menoitios_) October 5, 2020

People are always trying to start something. They imagine the proud boys would be furious so they just do their drama style thing trying to make it into a done deal. — SherilLC (@LcSheril) October 5, 2020

I don’t know them, but I really can’t see those men mad about a hash tag. Seems like they have lives. — Sarah 🎃 (@sarrr50) October 5, 2020

They do seem sort of busy to be worried about a hashtag on Twitter.

Wait until the lefties meet the "pink guns". Mind. Blown. — Giovanni B. Ponzetto (@gbponz) October 5, 2020

Pink Guns will blow their MINDS.

Absolutely.

***

