Jennifer Rubin has officially lost it.

Oh, we know you know but man … seeing tweets like this one from her about defunding a hospital that cares for the brave men and women who serve this country because she hates Trump just that much? This is peak insanity.

If only we could defund Jenn.

Then again, if we defunded her whoever would we make fun of?

A Marine who just so happens to be a patient at Walter Reed right now called her out:

Trending

Jennifer might want to put the Twitter down for a few days.

Love our military and the people who support them.

#MERICA.

So cool.

And Jennifer wants the hospital that’s treating him to be defunded.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

Antifa is just an idea, right Sleepy Joe? Portland Antifa ambassador RAGES at Ted Wheeler and city council and LOL (watch)

‘You HATE him. Just report that.’ Kirstie Alley absolutely lays WASTE to Kaitlan Collin’s pearl-clutching over Trump removing mask

‘WEAR A MASK,’ says the guy caught NOT wearing a mask.’ Pics show Sleepy Joe ain’t practicing what his Twitter account is preaching

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDmarinpatientTrumpWalter Reed