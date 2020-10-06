Jennifer Rubin has officially lost it.

Oh, we know you know but man … seeing tweets like this one from her about defunding a hospital that cares for the brave men and women who serve this country because she hates Trump just that much? This is peak insanity.

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

If only we could defund Jenn.

Then again, if we defunded her whoever would we make fun of?

A Marine who just so happens to be a patient at Walter Reed right now called her out:

I don’t get personal on Twitter, but I have to say something. I am a current patient at Walter Reed.

I don’t need thanks, it’s been the greatest honor. But after 19 years, I deserve this treatment.

I NEED it to live. I NEED my life back. This is irresponsible. It’s horrible. https://t.co/k6HKbDc63f — Storm_Chaser (@Storm_Chaser_X3) October 6, 2020

Jennifer might want to put the Twitter down for a few days.

Sir, it's not about you needing thanks, you've earned it! I thank you for your service. The majority of Americans, value you and others like you! Walter Reed will continue to function. Ms Rubin suffers from TDS. Godspeed to you, pray your life keeps improving. — CubanAmerican🇺🇸 (@CubanAmerican72) October 6, 2020

So because .@realDonaldTrump went there, #liberals now want to defund it… They do, realize, of course, nearly all .@POTUS go there — TS//CI-U//OC/NF (@TSCIOCNF) October 6, 2020

@Storm_Chaser_X3 I want to do everything I can to preserve the medical care you need. It is the very least I can do for you. You said you said you don't need thanks… I am so grateful for your sacrifice. We have pretend heroes, but you, Sir, are the real deal. 🇺🇸❤️ — Raining Yarrow (On sso.parler.com @RainingYarrow) (@RainingYarrow) October 6, 2020

God Bless you. You’re damn right you deserve it. It’s my honor to contribute my tax dollars for you to get back what you sacrificed for me. Haters will always be miserable which is its own consequence. — Robin Billiet (@Robbelah) October 6, 2020

Love our military and the people who support them.

#MERICA.

I go back and forth each day- I have my family here, thankfully.

I love the supporters- I think it’s amazing, and I don’t think I’m alone in that regard.

Here- I took this the other night from the parking garage- it’s technically a picture of the president! pic.twitter.com/TygTCftkWn — Storm_Chaser (@Storm_Chaser_X3) October 6, 2020

So cool.

And Jennifer wants the hospital that’s treating him to be defunded.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

***

