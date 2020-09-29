Ever wonder what being absolutely tone-deaf looks like?

Wearing a mask in public is not optional. It’s the law. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 28, 2020

Because if so, it looks like that. ^

And this.

Sup?

HA HA HA HA HA

Cuomo Cuomo Cuomo … dude.

Oh yeah, it’s him.

Nice mask, right?

Oh. Wait.

He is wearing a Bikini thong mask … hater! — captain (@destroyer95ca) September 29, 2020

Stop it.

Stop it right now.

We so don’t need that visual.

Good for thee, but not for me. I think he was on the way to get his hair done. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) September 29, 2020

Notice the guy behind him isn't wearing a mask either. — Confirm the Nomination :)) (@Yeah_Buddy2018) September 29, 2020

…you peasants!!! — Viking Princess (@BasedMrs) September 29, 2020

Let them wear masks!

***

Related:

‘INSANITY’: NYT editorial board essentially calls for the silencing of Trump and his supporters in social media on election night

Pay your OWN taxes! Debra Messing, if you’re going to try to slam Trump and accuse him of tax fraud, learn how to spell first

‘This is called being a dbag’: Social justice tool tries shaming Trump supporters for ‘voting against their own best interests’ and YEAH no