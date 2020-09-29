Nothing to see here. Just the editorial board of one of the largest news (heh) outlets in the country calling for the censoring and silencing of the president and his supporters in social media on election night.

Gosh, why would they want that?

NYT editorial board is essentially calling for censorship of Trump and his “allies” aka supporters on social media on election night. https://t.co/ktWnOVotZP pic.twitter.com/kLYUJxd98o — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 29, 2020

They just suck.

Wow.

NYT isn’t even trying to hide it anymore.

The latent message in their “editorial” is that they know @realDonaldTrump has a massive number of voters. They implicitly say he’ll win but that they will be able to gum up the works until they can steal more votes. Ref @Project_Veritas — Kevin Arthur Harper 🇺🇸 (@KevinAHarperVO) September 29, 2020

They’ve been telegraphing this for months now. Hopefully the right has a strategy and people in place to spot irregularities in swing states. I’m so worried about this. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 29, 2020

They haven’t exactly been hiding their intentions of making this election a real pain in the a*s.

Nope.

The question is: How can social media crack down on fake news regarding election results before the results are known? — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) September 29, 2020

Liberals LOVE censorship, as long as they get to choose the victims. — SmokeNMirrors71 (@SmokeNMirrors71) September 29, 2020

Prevent the truth and allow the lies to replace it. That’s what they do. — Paisano® (@Paisano) September 29, 2020

It certainly seems that way.

Isn’t this election interference??? — GrandmAnon (@Grandm_Anon) September 29, 2020

@nytimes : Censorship is our hallmark and we hope we can convince social media platforms to expand on their current censorship of the conservatives since we (the #NYSlimes) disagree with them. — Randal Kelley (@VisionsViews) September 29, 2020

New York Slimes.

We like that.

It works.

Well of course they are. They would wouldn't they if history is to be any sort of guide. They try to censor us daily. — LucyAnnaBear #MAGA (@kmeltonlnc) September 29, 2020

Not to put the tinfoil hat on too tight but a good many of this editor’s friends on Twitter have been suspended over the past week or so.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

