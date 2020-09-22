Huh.

Now, why oh why would Twitter try and censor Tucker Carlson’s expose on George Soros funding anti-police, pro-crime prosecutors around the country? Gosh, that seems so unlike them.

KIDDING.

SO kidding.

Twitter is censoring Tucker Carlson’s expose on George Soros funding pro-crime, anti-police prosecutors by falsely marking the segment as “sensitive content.” pic.twitter.com/fJOaBRIF0g — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 22, 2020

Sensitive content?

Hrm.

But they’re not censoring people like Reza Aslan threatening all-out war if Trump replaces RBG as ‘sensitive content.’

Go figure.

The Left trying to chill criticism of Soros by making it about anti-Semitism defines chutzpah https://t.co/oPlW4MjUaB — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 22, 2020

Annnd everything is still stupid.

They get away with telling you the Soros stuff is a conspiracy theory because they're so effective at shutting down any discussion of things he's actually doing https://t.co/QJBSl2ebYW — Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) September 22, 2020

They can act like Soros is a conspiracy theory because they hide any real news coverage of him.

Yup.

C'mon Sean! You should know by now that Kamala Harris' former press secretary is working for Twitter. @NickPacilio @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/6TMoH7tuT7 — China Owns Joe Biden (@DupontRenegade) September 22, 2020

THAT explains a lot.

The spider web of George Soros leads everywhere. — Crusader4US (@crusader4US) September 22, 2020

What does "potentially sensitive" even mean? That it might present information or opinion that's new/different from/counter to what some "sensitive" people currently have? It might trigger some sensitive people? I think it means it's something GS and his acolytes don't like. — Stan Hazen (@StanHazen) September 22, 2020

Something like that.

And there is no way to change the settings so you can see it. I’ve tried. Nothing seems to work — Red Tailed Hawk (@HawkTailed) September 22, 2020

Because they don’t want you to see it.

Those sensitive content warnings just make me want to watch it more. — Doogan_Where's Hunter? (@DooganPh) September 22, 2020

Ridiculous, there is actual and factual data to endorse what he says — Silvia 🦍 (@silviastar2016) September 22, 2020

But facts are mean, m’kay?

***

