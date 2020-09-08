We get what Hillary Clinton was trying to do here but wow, this was dumb. Does she really think anyone other than like a dozen idjits who can’t tell their right foot from their left think Republicans are responsible for the chaos? Really?

Maybe she missed it but Trump has been pushing law and order from the get-go; it was the Democrats who were encouraging people to riot and protest and offering to bail them out.

She just made the case to vote for Trump:

Eight weeks from today we have the opportunity to choose democracy over creeping authoritarianism. Dignity and respect over corruption and lawlessness. Building back better over continued chaos. A plan over a pandemic. Unity over division.@JoeBiden over @realdonaldtrump. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 8, 2020

Hillary is a Trump supporter? Who knew?

HA HA HA HA

And c’mon, unity over division?

Give us a break, Grammy.

All of this except the last part is why I’ll be voting for Trump. Biden and Harris are hateful racists with long histories of making racist laws (signed by your husband) and ensure systemic racism as a prosecutor. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 8, 2020

I'm sure Biden appreciates an endorsement from a twice losing candidate such as yourself. #KindredSpirits — Reuenthal_800 (@Reuenthal_800) September 8, 2020

🙄🤔 #Democrats being authoritarian! Infringing on Constitutional rights removing people’s choices etc! Against school choice forcing union membership removing suburbs etc keeping businesses closed etc etc #MAGA — Toby Blessings 🇺🇸 (@toby_dorena) September 8, 2020

Maybe she missed it but it’s Democrats who have shut our lives down.

We keep waiting to see dignity, building, and unity but to date all you have given us is ANTIFA and BLM attacking people, destroying businesses and targeting cops. The racism in these groups is something you could have stopped, but instead you fed and supported this. — 🌟⚘Starfire 💒🇺🇸🌠🌟🌟 (@StarfireSue) September 8, 2020

Go away. Nobody cares what you have to say. — Baxter Barfbag 🌵 (@BuckyBarfbag) September 8, 2020

We did that back in 2016. We just need to do it again. — MadScientist (@MadScientist) September 8, 2020

We already did that…4 years ago. And guess what? We're going to do it AGAIN.

Jesus loves you, but I'm pretty sure he's the only one. — Matthew Wathen 🦅🇺🇸 (@DarkMatter_74) September 8, 2020

Ouch.

I'll take the word of 33,000 emails before you. — Chris Trimm (@ct1963) September 8, 2020

America will make the same decision it did four years ago and reject whatever it is Hillary's selling. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 8, 2020

Sucks to be Hillary.

