As Twitchy readers know, Biden wandered out of his basement and even OUT OF HIS HOUSE to make a speech blaming Trump for all of the violence that is taking place in Democratically-run cities. Guess those internal polls looked REALLY bad, eh? The speech was about as ridiculous as we’ve come to expect from Biden considering he likely has no idea what the Hell he’s even saying when he gives them.

He just reads the teleprompter.

Dan Bongino was good enough to sum the entire speech up … and he only needed one tweet to do it.

Liberal groups, rioting in liberal cities, with liberal mayors, and liberal city councils, promoting radical liberal causes, and supported by liberal money: Biden – “Trump did it!” 🤦🏼‍♂️#BidenRiots — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 31, 2020

Democrats have gotten really, really, really good at never taking the blame or being accountable for ANYTHING, even when we have plenty of receipts.

He is so crazy! I wish they didn’t give him air time — Leyla Hastings (@HastingsLeyla) August 31, 2020

They haven’t given him much time, which is probably more about what Biden wants versus what the networks want.

No questions hahaha!!! Good joe sleepy — sammy buonocore sr. (@sabsr) August 31, 2020

It was tapioca time.

Eagerly awaiting the Q and A following this speech. #BidenRiots — BK (@bkubera) August 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

That’s adorable.

When was the last time Sleepy Joy took questions from the press?

It’s like the Arsonists blaming the fire fighters. Thanks Kayleigh for that one! She is so right. — Jeff Tapparo (@JeffTapparo) August 31, 2020

Have they blamed @POTUS for the asteroid Yet ? — Michael Colly (@michaelpcolly) August 31, 2020

Give them time, we’re sure they’ll figure out a way.

"Our children and grandchildren may yet curse the day we began hyping race and ethnicity. There are countries where that has led to slaughters in the streets but you cannot name a country where it has led to greater harmony." – Thomas Sowell — Kenny (@Kenny_Sowellfan) August 31, 2020

It is maddening — GBK252 (@gbk252) August 31, 2020

And all too predictable.

Dan nailed it.

***

