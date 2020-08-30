And Adam Schiff wonders why Trump once called him Adam Schitt.

The dude is just ridiculous.

Claiming Russians are manipulating Black Lives Matter to make them more violent and help Trump win. What the absolute EFF is this guy on?

Wha?

Huh?

Seriously?!

Folks, if you were wondering how the Democratic Party feels about the 2020 Election this, right here, says it all.

Not good.

Not good at all.

And to think, they thought these riots would help them?

Profoundly ludicrous is a nice way of saying batsh*t stupid and insane.

Joe’s just classier than we are.

Nobody gives a shiznit about Russia, Adam.

But you go with that winning strategy.

Heh.

Once a Schiff Head, always a Schiff Head.

