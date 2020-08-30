So are we listening to the CDC today or no?

We forget which experts weâ€™re allowed to pay attention to or use for guidance when it comes to getting back to our normal, everyday lives. Seems anytime the experts say something good or supportive of â€˜normal,â€™ the Left poo-poos them or accuses Trump of manipulating the data.

And since this â€˜dataâ€™ is a pretty big freakinâ€™ deal, weâ€™re fairly certain it wonâ€™t go anywhere.

6% strictly due to the virus.

Thatâ€™s less than H1N1. You know, the virus they didnâ€™t shut the country down over?

Grrrrrr.

Trending

Like any other virus. If youâ€™re in relatively good health, youâ€™ll be fine.

So open the freakinâ€™ country already.

All of it.

Theyâ€™ve known about this the whole time.

As have most Americans.

Yup.

Paying MORE for COVID deaths.

And the country has been footing the bill in more ways than one.

