Huh, seems Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been angry at NBC News since they covered her endorsement of Bernie Sanders at the DNC.

Looking at their headline, we’re not entirely sure what she thinks is fake news or clickbait … she did have one of the shortest speeches at the convention and she did not endorse Biden. What exactly is wrong about this headline?

What pathetic error, Jay? EL OH EL

It's a mistake to attribute it only to the social media team. Dozens of journalists were on duty for NBC last night. They knew how misguided this was. The account broadcasting this pathetic error speaks in the name of the entire news division. But no one took ownership til 1 am. pic.twitter.com/Glu0Adeth3 — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) August 20, 2020

Literally everything they wrote was accurate.

Granted, it pissed a lot of Democrats off but it wasn’t the media’s job to explain why it was ok for AOC to crap on Biden at the DNC.

That hasn’t kept her from having a multi-day temper tantrum over it though.

Yes. NBC’s misleading headline, which had thousands of people confused and angry, wasn’t a mistake. It was clickbait. It wasn’t just a tweet, either. It was repeated in other headlines & posts.@NBCNews still hasn’t apologized. As stated here, this is on their entire news team. https://t.co/oV12mFitci — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020

Wow, this is an impressive double quote-tweet. We don’t see many of those … heh.

She is really upset about the media misrepresenting what she was doing.

Welcome to Trump’s world, Sandy.

I am taking this seriously because we have seen this recklessness before in ‘16. We have seen click-hungry media coverage bring voters to a froth for no reason but views. It was me this week, but they will do it to Kamala, Biden, or anyone else next week. It needs to stop now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020

OH NO! THEY MIGHT DO IT TO DEMOCRATS?!?? THE HORROR!

They were fine when this same media aka NBC was reporting BS about Trump and the Republicans.

They do it to Trump nonstop. Cry me a river. — Marcus (@MarcusWooley2) August 20, 2020

@AOC I love what you stand for but for me, the issue was your speech. Using your platform and voice to not openly state that you support the #BidenHarris2020 ticket was your error. It was an opportunity to BOTH nominate AND support the ticket. — Monifa Pendelton (@MonifaPendelton) August 20, 2020

If Biden loses NBC will be playing this clip on repeat to scapegoat the left once again — Skyler (@skyjamr) August 20, 2020

Yuuuuuup.

It never seems to be a problem, the click bait titles, when it's effects are detrimental to your political opponents. — Mark Dembinsky (@MarkDembinsky) August 20, 2020

The best Twitter right now is the AOC-Twitter and their outrage at NBC News. Four years? It's as if the last 20 years haven't happened. #Journalisming — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 20, 2020

It’s been deliciously hilarious.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving socialist Democrat.

***

Related:

LEGENDARY! Brian Stelter’s attempt to make Sean Hannity look bad in his new book ONLY makes him look BADA*S (screenshot)

Why they’ll lose AGAIN –> James Woods uses Eva Longoria’s ‘heroic attack on income equality’ to DRAG Dems and it’s GLORIOUS

Too bad, so SAD! Laura Ingraham knocks Obama down a notch or FIVE in PRICELESS tweet after his DNC speech