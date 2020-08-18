As the day has gone on, we have watched the Left lose their ever-loving MINDS because President Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony. This is oddly ironic considering Democrats hated her and fought against a woman’s right to vote …

History repeats itself, yadda yadda yadda.

Take for example Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who seems to think mentioning her big, bad position in New York would somehow make what she tweeted more important.

She was wrong.

Wha? So they own Susan B. Anthony now?

HA HA HA HA HA

Trump really knows how to get under their skin.

Every time.

Their whole agenda includes one thing, and one thing only.

oRaNgE mAn Bad.

***

