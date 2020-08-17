Back when Trump took Soleimani out in January (which seems like a totally different world, right?), the media was OUTRAGED the president would kill a ‘top Iranian general.’

They did everything they could to make Soleimani a victim which is just batsh*t insane but this is the media we’re talking about.

Especially CNN.

Eddie Zipperer noticed they changed their headline about Trump taking Soleimani out to be about the US taking him out once the country realized this was about bounties on our troops. You know, the same troops the Left accused Trump of not caring about bounties being on.

Take a look.

In January, when CNN was trying to smear @realDonaldTrump for killing Soleimani, Trump’s name was featured prominently in the headlines. Now that they know it was over bounties, “the US Killed” Soleimani. Trump’s name finally appears in the 15th paragraph of their story. pic.twitter.com/X8Zo6Jfc6F — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 17, 2020

What a change.

Heh.

Read it for yourself and see how they’re trying to memory-hole Trump’s role in the decision:https://t.co/bS0mEL7wZJ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 17, 2020

And then Eddie came up with the perfect emoji for CNN:

Dumpster fire.

Perfection.

***

Related:

‘Was it worth it?!’ COVID thread from way back in March warning of the dangers of lockdowns and govt. overreach EERILY spot on

‘I’m not an idiot. I’m following the logic. I’m voting for Trump’: Adam Baldwin shares video of Liberal host who’s officially red-pilled (watch)

THIS –> Harvard alum’s thread on COVID herd immunity makes ‘experts’ pushing lockdowns and all-virtual school look CORRUPT