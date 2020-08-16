Ugh, Governor Cuomo is just the worst.

Pretending he didn’t do everything in his power to cancel the Sept 9/11 Memorial from taking place so he could play the COVID IS KILLING US ALL card to hurt Trump and the rest of the country’s morale? Awful.

He didn’t get his way (thank God) and now he’s pretending he’s doing all he can to make sure it happens?

Seriously, the worst.

NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely. I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers. We will #NeverForget. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

Except ol’ Andy was happy to forget until New Yorkers lit him TF up.

Honoring our 9/11 heroes is a cherished tradition. The twin towers of light signify hope, resiliency, promise and are a visual representation of #NewYorkTough. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

Cherished tradition UNLESS of course there is some political narrative to push during an election year, right Andy?

Thank you @MikeBloomberg for your partnership in presenting this year's Tribute in Light. The virus has taken so much and so many. But now the tribute will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

What a jagoff.

Janice Dean dropped him.

Twice.

In fact, she dropped him so hard he bounced and got dropped again.

This should never have been canceled in the first place. You are no hero for turning the lights back on. https://t.co/9A0jwViT4I — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 16, 2020

Get over yourselves. This should’ve never been cancelled in the first place. We’ll never forget. Don’t try to make yourself into a hero for being shamed into turning the lights back on. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 16, 2020

You did all you could to stop it, scumbag. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) August 15, 2020

Not to mention those that reflect/remember 9/11 never needed protection. Does Cuomo think they'll loot afterwards. — brooklynguy (@ladderbrooklyn) August 16, 2020

No credit goes to you and the goons of the DeBlowsio administration. — Patrick Archy (@fredsvill) August 16, 2020

DeBlowsio. That totally sounds like something this editor’s father-in-law would have come up with.

Heh.

Gold star.

*particularly the New York City Police and Fire Departments. They have earned the support of all Americans. You forgot to mention them. — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) August 16, 2020

Shamed into it — Me Chomper (@chmpr) August 16, 2020

He’s such a nob.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Byron York makes Rep. Eric Swalwell look like an even BIGGER tool (no small feat) for his ‘investigate Trump no matter what’ agenda

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away

Congrats! This is dumb! AOC dragged (then dragged some more) for defending Kamala Harris in babble-filled thread about white supremacy