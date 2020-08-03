TikTok is bad news.

Even Biden campaign staffers have been dumping the app after it was discovered that it was spyware connected to communist China.

All of those dancing nurses during the pandemic … good times.

Welp, since Trump wants to get rid of TikTok, Chuckles Schumer is of course rallying to keep it around.

This.

Freakin’.

Guy.

If Trump hates it that means Chuck loves it.

Communism and all.

Certainly looks that way.

He wants the spying to safely continue.

Heh.

Anything to go against Trump because you know, oRaNgE mAn BaD.

WHOA. Chuck contradicting Chuck … that’s something else.

Guess he changed his mind?

Or did he?

You know what, none of it really matters anymore.

***

