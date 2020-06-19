We know you know Brian Stelter is a giant festering ball of stupid but this segment where he lectured grown adults about wearing masks … he really outdid himself this time.
Watch:
If my three-year-old can adapt to wearing a mask on her bike rides — and she has — adults can wear masks at movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/UtzEacZYWJ
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2020
Sure, Brian, put your filthy hands all over your mask. Spread those germs.
And c’mon, did he really think screeching like a frothy-mouthed yenta on helium about this kid would convince people to wear a mask? Spare us the eye rolls about the mask being political, Tater, because Democrats were the ones to politicize the damn things.
Why would you make a 3 year old wear a mask while riding her bike? You're insane.
— Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) June 19, 2020
Yeah, that seems like a really bad idea.
— BearsBasketballMom (@BearsBasketbal1) June 19, 2020
Please read up on viral loads. There's very little danger outdoors, outside of screaming in each other’s faces. You aren't helping.
— Not Sure (@danielreneer) June 19, 2020
He normally doesn’t.
Why would she be wearing a mask on a bike ride? Who does that to a 3-yr-old? Save it for when she goes inside a crowded place.
— Amy Fischer (@amyfischer5111) June 19, 2020
We don't need the mask.
— Lifewithdanaro1 (@lifewithdanaro1) June 19, 2020
It's supported by science?
Show me the study
— T-Mobile #1 Fan (@FilandroAlan) June 19, 2020
— Shempy Larue (@ShempLarue) June 19, 2020
Works.
Leave it to Brian to be even more annoying than the rest of Twitter today.
