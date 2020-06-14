What?! The media didn’t tell the whole story?! WE’RE SHOCKED!

Ok, so we’re totally not shocked but you’d think with a miss as big as this we should be. Then again, it was a super ‘awesome’ talking point for the Left and the media (same difference, yadda yadda yadda) for this story to break on the Pulse shooting anniversary so we’d be shocked if they didn’t cover it this way.

The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. The policy shift defines gender as a person's biological sex. https://t.co/gvYFzeeOcK — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2020

Trump is transphobic!

Oh, wait.

You wouldn't know from this story that the "Obama-era protections" in question were stopped by a judge in December of 2016 and never went into effect. https://t.co/3yK1gf9huf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 12, 2020

Never went into effect.

Gosh, that seems like a super important part of the story to us.

.@xan_desanctis had the best and most comprehensive report on the Trump administration's reversal of the Obama regulations about sex and gender discrimination in health care. https://t.co/zz2BXPHOOu — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 12, 2020

From National Review:

As a result of the rule that HHS released today, that regulation has been reversed and “sex” once again refers only to biological sex, as was intended in the statute. In December 2016, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas enjoined Section 1557’s prohibitions against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy. Last fall, the same federal judge vacated the rule, saying that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act. As a result of these rulings, HHS no longer could enforce the Obama-era provision, and today’s new rule brings federal policy into compliance with court rulings.

Funny how they kinda sorta left this piece out, right?

I didn't know that, for example… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 12, 2020

We didn’t.

Which is why AP was derelict by not mentioning that. @xan_desanctis had the best story on this. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 12, 2020

Derelict.

Excellent word.

Not to mention the rights protected here are already protected by other laws, but leave it to the media to pretend Trump is a transphobe. — 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) June 13, 2020

Yup.

Why overturn them then? Virtue signaling for the Right? — Joe Meek (@MaisonDeSnark) June 12, 2020

Virtue-signaling for the Right.

Dude.

The judge killed them. They no longer existed. This reverted to the status quo ante. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 12, 2020

Quit trying to ruin their narrative with facts!! — Jen (@JENin140) June 12, 2020

Right?!

Dagnabbit!

