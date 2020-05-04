Guess ‘The Resistance’ really wasn’t all that interested in resisting.

Well, ok, they were super stoked about ‘resisting’ as a means to demand a bunch of free crap. But when actual rights started getting taken away ‘to keep Americans safe’ or whatever they totally disappeared and those old fuddie-duddies who support the Constitution came out to fight for them.

Ain’t that how it always goes?

Tim Young said it best:

When actual rights started getting taken away, the people who called themselves "the resistance" for 3 years hid in their homes paralyzed in fear, calling the police on their neighbors for going on walks. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2020

You know they’re sitting home reading their Marx and calling the police on their neighbors for having a cook-out with friends or whatever.

Good God we’ve raised 2 generations of wimps. — Julie Adamen (@julieadamen) May 4, 2020

Generation Z looks promising.

True story.

*this editor is raising two Gen Z kids and they are definitely not wimps*

Because they are still resisting freedom.

Having to make one's own way is difficult and risky. They want it done for them, even if it means done TO them. It is a sad mindset. — William Gaines (@WilliamFGaines) May 4, 2020

Freedom is scary.

But worth it.

To be honest, I have never known what they are resisting. — Kelsey (@TheMelt) May 4, 2020

Trump.

Rules.

Growing up?

Boredom?

Who knows?

Neither do they. — Joe "Corn Pop Slayer" Biden (@BattleHamster1) May 4, 2020

There it is.

The very reason dictators have been able to thrive on planet Earth — Just Dave (@DB_Lancaster) May 4, 2020

Word.

***

