China Daily claimed AIDS was first discovered in the U.S. in the 1980s and spread to the world.

No, seriously.

They literally wrote that.

RIGHT?!

Look:

AIDS was first discovered in the US in the 1980s and spread to the world, causing great agony for the world, has anyone held the US accountable? he said. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/dclo0LqhyY — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) April 20, 2020

Gosh, it’s almost like China is trying to deflect.

ARE YOU KIDDING US!?

You know what, propaganda … we get it but seriously!?!?!

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Mark Hemingway was good enough to not only correct China Daily but use their nonsense to blast a familiar and annoying outlet of our own:

AIDS originated in Africa. And by the way, China Daily is the outfit that the Washington Post takes money from and runs their "special advertising section" full of propaganda. https://t.co/BBYPnrjo56 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 21, 2020

Special advertising section full of propaganda.

What a great tweet.

CCP is asshoe — *protected email* (@CircularTruth) April 21, 2020

True story.

China is Asshoe. — Dutch_Schultz_14 (@14_dutch) April 21, 2020

It's like they think smart people won't notice the difference b/t discovered and originated — Gustavus (@ZeroTBill) April 21, 2020

Sensing a theme here.

It didn’t originate here. It didn’t come from a lab. It wasn’t hidden and lied about as y’all did with this. Deliberately. Hopefully there will be consequences. You seem desperate to deflect responsibility. You did this. Nobody else. — Lala (@lacoolio1) April 21, 2020

Sorry, but you're wrong — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 21, 2020

oh honey, this is definitely not going to end well for you. — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) April 21, 2020

WHO writes your history books. That’s not a question. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) April 21, 2020

Commies lie. And you are a bunch of lying Commies. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 21, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

‘Reaction to overreach’: RedSteeze shuts DOWN the elites shaming quarantine protesters who ‘just won’t stay home’

‘You need to STOP’: Doctor BUSTS Sen. Tammy Duckworth for pushing lies about Governors going without COVID supplies

‘A lot of people in the media hate Trump’: Brit Hume’s interview with COVID lockdown skeptic Alex Berenson a must-read