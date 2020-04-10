Adam Housley’s thread on what the U.S. is doing to ‘absolutely investigate the Chinese claims about the origin of COVID-19’ is a pretty encouraging read for Americans.

And perhaps a terrifying one if you’re China.

Take a look.

I have this from three solid and separate federal sources. The U.S. absolutely is investigating the Chinese claims about the origin of covid-19. My sources say they are absolutely 100% convinced it did not begin in the wet market. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

But we have been informed by ChiCom propaganda, the Left, and the media that no matter WHAT, COVID-19 is Trump’s fault and we should blame him and America.

My sources say a number of members in Congress, in BOTH parties, learned in December about a dangerous virus that originated in China…"but nobody understood how massively quick it spread". The investigation believes this virus got out possibly as early as September. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

You guys remember December, right? How Democrats were soooo concerned about the virus? Oh wait, that’s not it, they were busy trying to impeach the president with their silly and useless articles of impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi even had her cute littles pens made up for the idiots to sign off on them in the House.

Remember this in November, folks.

I am told the three theories were 1.Someone planted it near the labs in Wuhan purposely. 2. It was accidentally released but a worker who got infected by mishandling an animal or bat that had been studied. 3. It was purposely released. As of this moment the strong belief is #2. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

China better hope it’s the second theory because if America finds out this was deliberate in any way? Yeah, we’re thinking that would be very, very bad for China.

There's no evidence at this point that it was done on purpose. They also believe it's a naturally occurring virus, not created. But during study "things could have been done to alter that accidentally, or by just being scientists." U.S. authorities are on the case. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 10, 2020

Better get your ‘bats’ all in a row, China.

***

Related:

‘WOW, this is stupid even for her!’ AOC’s diagnosis for the REAL ‘pre-existing condition’ in America for COVID fails spectacularly

‘You sit silent, like a B*TCH’: Benny Johnson calls down the THUNDER in back and forth with Chinese Global Times editor

‘WHO lied (for China), people DIED!’ Samantha Power’s attempt to thread-shame Trump for halting WHO funding fails BIGLY