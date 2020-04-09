We should all do this tutorial together.
Seriously.
It’s not like a bunch of us aren’t stuck at home without a whole lot to do anyway … come on!
Watch:
ACTIVE DANCE TUTORIAL-HIP HOP pic.twitter.com/zWMx3d2y6I
— Joe Tracini (@joetracini) April 9, 2020
PICK UP YOUR FERRETS!
This is either one of the most troubling or most epic things, ever.
Maybe a little of both.
Then again, it could be this editor has spent waaaaaay too much time inside.
We can’t stop staring at his leotard.
I needed this
— CheetahCandy (@TBreeks) April 9, 2020
Us too.
Not liking the new Federation uniforms, tbh. #StarTrekDanceTeam
— A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) April 9, 2020
Spock would say this is not logical.
11 herbs and spices 🤣🤣
— Liz (@lizborley) April 9, 2020
Squeeze the ferret
— Flocky (@Robert_Flockton) April 9, 2020
We had no idea this was actually a thing.
@MaisieRegan @Itslucyw @mads12456 @emilyadams_00
Tell me if I'm wrong but I feel this is how I dance
— Charlotte (@cspencer1999) April 9, 2020
My new idol! 😍🤣
— Dancer Gem (@gemma_peet) April 9, 2020
Lots of floor work. Perfect for me!
— Rosie Learmonth (@definiterosie) April 9, 2020
The bit with the tractor at the end is exceptionally entertaining.
Yup.
I love him 😂😂
— Carl Tracey (@CarlT_Official) April 9, 2020
We sorta do too.
Huzzah.
***
