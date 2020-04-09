We should all do this tutorial together.

Seriously.

It’s not like a bunch of us aren’t stuck at home without a whole lot to do anyway … come on!

Watch:

ACTIVE DANCE TUTORIAL-HIP HOP pic.twitter.com/zWMx3d2y6I — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) April 9, 2020

PICK UP YOUR FERRETS!

This is either one of the most troubling or most epic things, ever.

Maybe a little of both.

Then again, it could be this editor has spent waaaaaay too much time inside.

We can’t stop staring at his leotard.

I needed this — CheetahCandy (@TBreeks) April 9, 2020

Us too.

Not liking the new Federation uniforms, tbh. #StarTrekDanceTeam — A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) April 9, 2020

Spock would say this is not logical.

11 herbs and spices 🤣🤣 — Liz (@lizborley) April 9, 2020

Squeeze the ferret — Flocky (@Robert_Flockton) April 9, 2020

We had no idea this was actually a thing.

My new idol! 😍🤣 — Dancer Gem (@gemma_peet) April 9, 2020

Lots of floor work. Perfect for me! — Rosie Learmonth (@definiterosie) April 9, 2020

The bit with the tractor at the end is exceptionally entertaining.

Yup.

I love him 😂😂 — Carl Tracey (@CarlT_Official) April 9, 2020

We sorta do too.

Huzzah.

***

