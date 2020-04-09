We should all do this tutorial together.

Seriously.

It’s not like a bunch of us aren’t stuck at home without a whole lot to do anyway … come on!

Watch:

PICK UP YOUR FERRETS!

This is either one of the most troubling or most epic things, ever.

Maybe a little of both.

Then again, it could be this editor has spent waaaaaay too much time inside.

We can’t stop staring at his leotard.

Trending

Us too.

Spock would say this is not logical.

We had no idea this was actually a thing.

The bit with the tractor at the end is exceptionally entertaining.

Yup.

We sorta do too.

Huzzah.

***

Related:

‘Dude, no fair asking him to do math’! James Woods unloads on Joe Biden and the entire Dem Party in 1 perfect tweet

‘GRRL BYE!’ AOC defends her crap agenda, claims it’s not radical or dangerous and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta clap-back

‘Firing on few or possibly NO cylinders’: Sean Ono Lennon drops politely vicious truth-BOMB on Dems for picking Biden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dance Tutorialhip hopJoe Tracini