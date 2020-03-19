This is such an odd feeling.

Writing a story on Twitchy actually giving kudos to Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Who’da thought she would be someone willing to put politics aside right now and focus on helping Americans as a united people? Admit it, you’re as shocked as we are.

Look at this:

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. 👏🏽 https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

We had to read and then re-read her tweet to make sure we were reading it correctly.

We were.

And now … we’re giving Ilhan kudos.

These are strange times we’re living in, folks.

.@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Yup, our jaws did just completely drop to the floor.

It’s not often that we’re SHOCKED in this way.

To be honest, this editor doesn’t know quite what to say.

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

See what we mean?

What’s happening? — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) March 19, 2020

RIGHT?!

Who are you and what have you done with the real Omar? — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) March 19, 2020

Ilhan, blink twice if you’re being held against your will.

During these trying times for everyone, thank you for putting politics aside. — Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) March 19, 2020

Truly.

We are in awe.

Well done to to you. Bipartisanship is needed right now pic.twitter.com/RH8ypdNXHV — Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) March 19, 2020

Thank you for giving credit where it’s due and not using this crisis as a political football. — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy (@SarcasmStardust) March 19, 2020

It’s so rare right now. Far too many people in politics and in the media want to play political games … and that Ilhan is actually behaving as an elected official for once is … well, it’s encouraging. Maybe we’re NOT all that divided when it comes down to caring about the survival of our nation and our people.

I for one like bipartisanship especially during pandemics! Thank you Ilhan! You have been so great during this! I thank Trump to and everyone working together please keep doing it! — Kayla Perrin🖖🧢💡🌺🔮🔥✌ (@KaylaPerrin4) March 19, 2020

Amen.

***

