You know things aren’t quite as bad as the media wants you to think they are when annoying-a*s scolds like Igor Volsky are nagging the masses about not buying guns.

And seriously, does he not think people won’t recognize that he’s writing a thread?

Ugh, is there anything more annoying than a gun-control scold?

Maybe pro-abort men trying to scold pro-life women … but it’s close.

Dude.

You know that face you make when you’re pretty sure your corgi just farted but you don’t want to offend him if he didn’t? Yup, just made that face.

Igor is truly a great gun salesman.

Heh.

They’re not even arresting people in some cities for some crimes.

Seriously.

There ya’ go.

BUT GUNS ARE BAD, M’KAY.

In other words, folks, we should all be buying more guns. lol

***

