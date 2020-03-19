You know things aren’t quite as bad as the media wants you to think they are when annoying-a*s scolds like Igor Volsky are nagging the masses about not buying guns.

And seriously, does he not think people won’t recognize that he’s writing a thread?

1/ THREAD on why you shouldn't stockpile firearms in response to the #CoronavirusOutbreak We're seeing huge spikes in gun & ammo sales & gun company stocks are rebounding as a result. As I explain here, this will all do more harm than good: https://t.co/mRK88ncTkz — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

Ugh, is there anything more annoying than a gun-control scold?

Maybe pro-abort men trying to scold pro-life women … but it’s close.

2/ The gun and ammunition rush could lead to a spike in firearm suicides & domestic violence incidents, especially as we're all cooped up & stressed. As Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained during a press conference on Monday, "buying guns is a bad idea." — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

3/ "You have a lot of people now who are at home, normally they're not, cabin fever sets in and you have a crowded environment," he said. "Weapons are not a good mix." – @LACoSheriff Indeed, firearms in the home significantly ⬆️ suicides, homicides, & unintentional shootings — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

4/ We can’t lose any more lives to guns during this pandemic or after it’s over. The weapons you’re buying today could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future. So spread the word & help us #StopCoronavirusGunSurge — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 19, 2020

Igor is truly a great gun salesman.

Police say they aren't responding to certain calls. That's my cue to add to the stock. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) March 19, 2020

They’re not even arresting people in some cities for some crimes.

Igor here is a perfect example of why Americans should own guns. His first thought during a worldwide pandemic? Prevent you from buying guns. Why? Because he, and others like him, know it’s much more difficult to force an armed society to comply with government demands. Stock up. — 🦠 E Refuses to Panic! 🦠 (@The_Original_E_) March 19, 2020

Seriously.

1/1: Thread on why you shouldn't comment on people stockpiling guns/ammo during #CoronavirusOutbreak 1. The US Constitution. 2. It's none of your God damn business. Actually, that's it. I don't need a thread.https://t.co/7NPBhiiaqb — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 19, 2020

What horseshit. First off, my part of the US (pop 200K) is heavily armed and has two homicides in two years, neither with a gun. Secondly, you have Police shutting down to a large extent in some places (Philly). This has been around a week. What if this lasts 6 months? — Dan Wholihan (@DWholihan) March 19, 2020

igor is an idiot — Greg (@vu81) March 19, 2020

In other words, folks, we should all be buying more guns. lol

