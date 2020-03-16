Because you know, people aren’t panicked enough already.

CNN is gonna CNN.

New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible “curfew” across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night. – @CNN reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 16, 2020

Notice he doesn’t mention a source …

Which is probably why Special Assistant to Trump, Judd Deere ‘corrected’ him:

This is not true! https://t.co/xhdtRUsOa9 — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) March 16, 2020

We can’t help but notice the disparity in numbers between the original scare-tactic tweet and the real information tweet.

Gotta love Twitter.

And CNN wonders why we call them fake news.

We know. The @CNN reporting tagline made it obvious. — Retirement Home For Senior Wieners 💎 (@senior_wiener) March 16, 2020

Whenever I see '@CNN reporting', I know to ignore it. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) March 16, 2020

Their reputation precedes them.

Why do you keep NOT telling the truth!? — cr (@propatriots) March 16, 2020

Because CNN, duh.

Not true. You guys have to be doing this on purpose at this point. Just trying to crash the economy. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 16, 2020

Holy hell you derps from CNN truly are trying to lie your faces off aren't ya ?? — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) March 16, 2020

Where is CNN getting this information, @jimsciutto? This is false. https://t.co/FxnZM840R8 — Miguel de León (@xchixm) March 16, 2020

From their backsides.

As usual.

***

