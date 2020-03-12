We cannot make sense of this tweet from Professor Heather Cox Richardson who can’t seem to make sense of Trump’s travel ban. Apparently she thinks it’s somehow a ‘final gift’ from Trump to Putin?

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write her silly tweet.

Look at this:

I cannot make sense of this. Is he deliberately crashing the American economy and dividing us from Europe? If so, is this Putin's work, yet again? A final gift as Trump loses control of the country? — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) March 12, 2020

Yes, everything Trump does for the country is just for PUTIN.

She’s onto him.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we could see Wuhan from our home. Wait, is that racist? Our bad.

Chuckles?

1. We were divided from Europe quite some time ago. 1776, to be exact.

2. Read this article. It discusses some very strong evidence that this very thing should have been done even earlier.https://t.co/6rCj0KCCaF — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 12, 2020

This woman is an academic. These are the people who determine your kids’ grades. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6WsB1RDlMi — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 12, 2020

Academic.

Yikes.

True story.

What — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 12, 2020

We ask that question more and more every day.

