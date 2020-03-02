John Brennan seems to be a big fanboy of Joe Biden. Color us not shocked that one of the swampiest of the swamp creatures likes one of the swampiest swamp creatures running for president. Not to mention he’s probably hoping that on the off chance Biden beats Trump he won’t actually continue pursuing the origin of the whole Russian investigation.
Big establishment government loves its big establishment government guys.
Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 2, 2020