John Brennan seems to be a big fanboy of Joe Biden. Color us not shocked that one of the swampiest of the swamp creatures likes one of the swampiest swamp creatures running for president. Not to mention he’s probably hoping that on the off chance Biden beats Trump he won’t actually continue pursuing the origin of the whole Russian investigation.

Big establishment government loves its big establishment government guys.

Because nobody is a better judge of character than John Brennan.

Watch this oldie but goodie:

A liar likes a liar.

Gotta love D.C.

Who knew?

Thinking John Brennan is not the best ‘endorsement’, Joe.

Just sayin’.

***

