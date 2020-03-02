John Brennan seems to be a big fanboy of Joe Biden. Color us not shocked that one of the swampiest of the swamp creatures likes one of the swampiest swamp creatures running for president. Not to mention he’s probably hoping that on the off chance Biden beats Trump he won’t actually continue pursuing the origin of the whole Russian investigation.

Big establishment government loves its big establishment government guys.

Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy

Because nobody is a better judge of character than John Brennan.

Watch this oldie but goodie:

A liar likes a liar.

Gotta love D.C.

If only he can remember who you are… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2020

This is the most laughable tweet I’ve seen in quite awhile Lyin John. — Patri0t (@Patri0t1776) March 2, 2020

Is this your way of hinting to Joe that you'd appreciate an end to the investigation into you or asking for a pardon should he win? — Burly Zebra 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) March 2, 2020

And as I recall, you lie a lot. The only division is sown by your commie mind, and our standing is your sexual fetish. Clean up next time. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 2, 2020

LOL, a known lying bureaucrat calling a known corrupt politician honest. Seriously folks, you just can't write comedy like this. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) March 2, 2020

You lied under oath how many times? — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) March 2, 2020

All the Washington regulars rallying around a guy that cannot even recall who is interviewing him. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 2, 2020

So you do comedy too? — Randy Bowen🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) March 2, 2020

Who knew?

Thinking John Brennan is not the best ‘endorsement’, Joe.

Just sayin’.

