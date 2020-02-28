You’d think Ilhan Omar would know we’re not a Democracy.

Then again, she is all in for Bernie Sanders so maybe not.

Seems she is a tad concerned about Bernie getting skunked by the DNC again this year like he was in 2016.

The person who wins the most votes should be the Democratic nominee. Period. If we want to restore our democracy, we need to lead by example. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 28, 2020

Restore our Democracy?

Huh?

*constitutional republic — Viva La Vida! (@Libertarian_Clt) February 28, 2020

We’re not now, nor have been a “democracy.” We’re a Republic. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 28, 2020

We’re not a Democracy you doorknob…we’re a Republic. The founding fathers saw you coming and made sure we would have fair elections that every vote mattered, not just NYC & LA — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 28, 2020

Yeah, doorknob.

Bernie Sanders isn't a Democrat. He's a Communist. The @dccc should make it clear that unless he joins with the Democrat Party, he will not be their nominee. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) February 28, 2020

Fair point. If he’s not really a Democrat why is he running as one?

Hrm.

Your party is notorious for changing the rules. Suddenly, when it’s YOUR socialist, it’s a problem. 😂😂😂😂 — William (@miserable99) February 28, 2020

It's a Republic. If you want to change the rules do it BEFORE the contest starts. PERIOD. — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) February 28, 2020

She just doesn’t get it.

But then again, neither does Bernie so it works out nicely?

***

