Welp, I’m here. I MADE it.

I’m at CPAC, and boys and girls, I’ve gotta tell you. It is a MASSIVE event. People EVERYWHERE … I swear, I spent my first hour pointing out people I write about every day to my husband, ‘Oooh, look, honey, that’s Kurt Schlichter! OMG, it’s Scott Presler. DUDE, did you see Alex Jones?’ Yeah, even this ‘little Twitchy editor who could’ was a little starstruck at first.

Note: Cam Edwards is the nicest person on the planet in person and his beard truly is fantastic. Also, Storm Paglia is a rockstar.

I’ve been trying to figure out the best way to truly cover this conference to give you all an idea of what it’s really like that isn’t just another blog about this or that famous person (even though seeing them in person is pretty damn cool). To cover it in a way you’ve never seen before, something different. I even asked some maniacs who follow me on Twitter what they thought and they actually helped me figure it out.

DIRTY LIMERICKS.

So here we go:

There once was a conservative duck

Who really liked to … JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

No no, I’m going to spend a lot of my time here today talking to people attending CPAC. Everyday people who we may not hear from on TV, on the radio, or even on Twitchy. The REAL America if you will.

Rad, right? I know!

So stay tuned, I’ll be updating this space as the day goes on and sure, there might be one or two famous people included but my goal, my focus is to talk to attendees and hopefully they’ll talk to this crazy lady from Twitchy who thinks she’s a bunny (follow me on Twitter, @politibunny for my tweets as well!)

MERICA!