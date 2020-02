Seriously, ask a stupid question win stupid prizes.

What is the difference between Ivanka and Hunter Biden? https://t.co/DtOiKFNiXO

Let’s see.

Ivanka hasn’t knocked a stripper up and then refused a DNA test.

Ivanka doesn’t drive a six-figure Porsche while claiming she can’t afford to pay alimony.

Oh, and the biggest one of all, Ivanka’s dad is actually president.

Ivanka wasn't kicked out of the military for drug use. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) February 25, 2020

One hasn’t been fired from the US Navy for being coked up while on duty? — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) February 25, 2020

Tough crowd.

For starters @IvankaTrump was not a crack head who was dishonorably discharged from the @USNavy. — Dave Sewie (@DaveSewie) February 25, 2020

Seeing a theme here.

Pretty sure Ivanka didn't smoke crack & bang her dead brother's widow but I may be wrong. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) February 25, 2020

Oh yeah, we forgot about the whole sleeping with his in-law thing.

Yikes.

She, to my knowledge, has yet to impregnate a stripper. — Greg ❌ (@GregoryEck) February 25, 2020

It could happen.

Or not.

We know where Ivanka is? She doesn't owe back child support? Hmm 🤔 let's go on — ❤️Duchess of Hearts💞AnnaD❤️ (@AnnaDsays) February 25, 2020

One knocked up a stripper, banged his dead brother's widow and got kicked out of the Navy for drugs. The other is Ivanka Trump. — Ella Vader 🎮🏈📚🇺🇸 (@kilomikealpha76) February 25, 2020

An illegitimate child? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 25, 2020

Well her Father is President of The United States.

Joe Biden is a mess. — Rep. Phil Andrews-FL28th (@RepFl25th) February 25, 2020

A Wharton degree and about 75 IQ points. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) February 25, 2020

Was David trying to make Hunter Biden look bad? Wow.

***

