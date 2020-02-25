Hey, we suppose if the schtick worked for Obama it might work for Pete Buttigieg, yes?

No?

Heh.

Watch this … seriously, it’s nuts.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then @PeteButtigieg must really be trying butter up @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/zqcxiccs1i — John Heilemann (@jheil) February 25, 2020

*adjusts tinfoil*

He got the folded up sleeves, pauses and facial expressions too. Look at them eyebrows raise on cue!

Such great mimicry @PeteButtigieg — Incremental Change is for the #Privileged Few!!! (@ImaHavinagredei) February 25, 2020

The sequel is trash. — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) February 25, 2020

Oof.

Amen. It's been more noticeable as the campaign has progressed. — RealPolitigal (@realpolitigal) February 25, 2020

he's not even Mayo, he's Miracle Whip — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) February 25, 2020

There will be no dissing of the Miracle Whip, mister!

Or missie!

Margarine is never as good as butter. 🙄 — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) February 25, 2020

And that ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ stuff is crap.

Yowza.

Biden had to drop out in 1988 for plagiarism. Buttegieg needs to do the same. Why does he get a pass? — DebraNYC (@DebraHendler) February 25, 2020

To be fair, this could just be the way Pete talks and acts … and the things he says could just be unoriginal like what most Democrats spew.

As someone who covered his statewide race for treasurer, before there was a President Obama, I can vouch that his style is essentially the same. — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) February 25, 2020

I should have said unchanged. I don’t think he’s imitating. And certainly a low-temp style is not exclusive to Obama. — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) February 25, 2020

But still, it’s awfully close just to be a coincidence.

Pete originally impressed me.

Then came the "need for Midwest Values" crap.

Then the fact that he was clearly copying Obama's speech cadence like a "songwriter" who just copies Top-10 formulas.

I didn't realize he was copying the WORDS too.

He becomes less genuine by the day. — Bryan Navarro (@gwooker) February 25, 2020

Does that make him RE-Pete?

Ok, bad joke … they can’t all be winners, folks.

***

