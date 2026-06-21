Senator Ossoff's Disgrace: Campaigning with Despicable Lies from the Pulpit on Father's Day

First of all, electioneering in churches should never happen. For some reason, it's allowed for Democrat politicians because they have a D behind their name.

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Today, it was particularly despicable as Senator Ossoff went into a church on Father's Day and called his Republican opponent a segregationist and racist.

WATCH: Jon Ossoff went to a church today and smeared Mike Collins as a segregationist.



Calling your opponent a racist is what a lying Democrat does when he's desperate.



Doing it at a Sunday service on Father's Day makes it even more disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/H32ldRDVbA — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) June 21, 2026

So, not only did Ossoff bring politics into the pulpit, he lied on another man's character. That's so despicable.

If a conservative did this in an Evangelical or white-majority church, the IRS would be on them harder than they were on Al Capone. You literally cannot campaign in a 501(c)3 exempt church, per the Johnson Amendment. Yet Democrat-aligned churches get away with it all the time. https://t.co/gqZcJBrQs8 — Chris (@chriswithans) June 21, 2026

This is absolutely true and everyone knows it. It's time to stop allowing Democrats to do things Republicans would never be permitted to get away with. This appearance by Ossoff should be the straw that breaks the camel's back. This has to stop.

That church should not be tax exempt. A politician should not be giving a speech in a tax ex mot church https://t.co/thy2reCrZw — Archangelmuriel (@archangelmuriel) June 21, 2026

So today @ossoff disgraced the house of God by going into it and lying, smearing his opponent, which is all against the word of God.

Job should be making a public apology to the entire church and most of all, repenting to God for what he did inside his house of prayer https://t.co/V1QqPytjxD — tim (@timmoore1973) June 22, 2026

Perhaps Ossoff doesn't claim to be a Christian. That would explain a lot. That's the only good explanation for going into a church and lying just to win an election.

Aren’t there FEC laws against election campaigning in churches? Or does the church violate 501c3 tax exemption status? https://t.co/DQ0MiJVcOl — TheTruthDamit (@TheTruthDamit) June 22, 2026

Seems like that church should lose its tax exempt status… https://t.co/i3TsJ8My6u — T.L Ryon🙋🏻 (@TLRyon) June 22, 2026

Ossoff owes Collins an apology, at minimum.

Every Georgia voter should use this video as motivation to go vote. Show nasty politicians they will not tolerate defamation from the pulpit.

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As usual, they forget what “worship service” is supposed to be—“Worship of God,” not talking ugly about fellow human beings, also made in God’s image. https://t.co/3IxWFRdSt0 — Donna Coghlan (@donnac1188) June 21, 2026

Ossoff is no Christian. He's a trojan horse. Satan's minion. https://t.co/helt0QFFwK — Lisa Dempsey (@Revelation1776) June 21, 2026

Ossoff is truly shameful. https://t.co/K8nM8g2Qrn — Greg’s Mom Forever (@CaliGal4Ever) June 21, 2026

Unfortunately, today's Democrats are unable to feel shame.

I don’t get it, why is he at the pulpit…? — Rebecca Downs ✝️🙏🏻💕✡️ (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 21, 2026

He shouldn't be.

Repulsive! Ossoff and the Dems can’t even let people be happy on Fathers Day or at peace in church!



We need to vote him out!!! — Political A (@PoliticalA4) June 22, 2026

He doesn't deserve to represent the people of Georgia any longer.

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