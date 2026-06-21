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Senator Ossoff's Disgrace: Campaigning with Despicable Lies from the Pulpit on Father's Day

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

First of all, electioneering in churches should never happen. For some reason, it's allowed for Democrat politicians because they have a D behind their name. 

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Today, it was particularly despicable as Senator Ossoff went into a church on Father's Day and called his Republican opponent a segregationist and racist.

So, not only did Ossoff bring politics into the pulpit, he lied on another man's character. That's so despicable. 

This is absolutely true and everyone knows it. It's time to stop allowing Democrats to do things Republicans would never be permitted to get away with. This appearance by Ossoff should be the straw that breaks the camel's back. This has to stop. 

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Perhaps Ossoff doesn't claim to be a Christian. That would explain a lot. That's the only good explanation for going into a church and lying just to win an election. 

Ossoff owes Collins an apology, at minimum.

Every Georgia voter should use this video as motivation to go vote. Show nasty politicians they will not tolerate defamation from the pulpit. 

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Unfortunately, today's Democrats are unable to feel shame. 

He shouldn't be.

He doesn't deserve to represent the people of Georgia any longer. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY GEORGIA JON OSSOFF

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