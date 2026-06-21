Awkward White Lady Energy: Spanberger’s Juneteenth Dance Goes Horribly Wrong

Abigail Spanberger tried to dance at a Juneteenth event and it was not pretty.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger "busts moves" at a Juneteenth event. I apologize in advance. pic.twitter.com/EhN3TCaKde— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 21, 2026
Mam, you're white. Please stop.
It's like watching the origin story movie of the Wicked Witch https://t.co/MH8ELySIlp— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 21, 2026
I thought she was having a seizure https://t.co/Q5PfLGjK3N— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 21, 2026
This is a reasonable assumption.
https://t.co/JVZxDGKuEA pic.twitter.com/n4rLbCP38R— Rooftop Irean (@kim_chee27) June 21, 2026
Geezus 🤦♀️ https://t.co/fg5KvEvET7— PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) June 21, 2026
How could anyone take @GovernorVA seriously?— Rafael Santiago (@RaphySantiag) June 21, 2026
Everything you need to know is right there—her loyalties, who she roots for, why she’s even governor, and exactly how little she thinks of you.
She’s immature, radical, and corrupt—just another member of the Obama club.
It’s… https://t.co/mCPbnjv9uK
She's a fake.
As a Virginian, I do not feel comfortable having this individual occupy the governor’s office. https://t.co/N7GQQhHTcf— George Colgrove XTreme MAGA 🇺🇸 (@TheRunnerQ) June 21, 2026
Never take democrats seriously. https://t.co/SJ0at3oXdc pic.twitter.com/IhorLIxMXI— Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) June 21, 2026
That's a good policy.
Dear politicians please don’t dance in public. https://t.co/M72faZl8jh— #HonkHonk (@TorontoPushback) June 21, 2026
Particularly if you're awkward and weird.
disturbing. https://t.co/eESukPbgGu— THRASHER 🇺🇸 (@nthrasher04) June 21, 2026
What a putz! https://t.co/BBG5HF1zgL— Vinny DiTrani (@sageman01) June 21, 2026
Recommended
She is such an embarrassment. https://t.co/IwccVLWjae— Amazing Trace (@TraceAmazi35740) June 21, 2026
But does she have hot sauce in her purse? https://t.co/tLREuzUgaE— Tinker 🇺🇸 (@TinkerTYJ) June 21, 2026
I saw this cringe-worthy pandering, now you do too. https://t.co/xT2vL3CyNd— Bacon Overlord (@BaconOverlord) June 21, 2026
😵💫 pic.twitter.com/0XyAC34You— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 21, 2026
That's perfect!
Dobby is making the most of life since it was freed 💯 pic.twitter.com/0pzHQ4Jssd— Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) June 21, 2026
Don't insult Dobby like that.
Imagine being that big of a pick me?— Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) June 21, 2026
No thanks.
I’m getting the same vibe pic.twitter.com/ksZdqfnd0A— ❌Beyouandbeyond (@truthconquest) June 21, 2026
June 21, 2026
June 21, 2026
WTH? It's like watching Hillary trying to fit in and dance.... pic.twitter.com/s3SHJSZ8GQ— Michele Mangum (@mangum_mic1774) June 21, 2026
Send in gallons and gallons.
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