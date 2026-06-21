VIP
Ro Money Ro Problems: Dem Khanna Wants to Confiscate Billions From Elon Musk...
Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still...
Carpetbagger Conway's Tantrum: Flipping President Trump's Limo the Bird While Begging for...
Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations &...
NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out...
A High Percentage of Filers Got a Cut, House GOP Boasts
Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her...
VIP
Father’s Day Through the Void: Grief, Gratitude, and the Irreplaceable Role of Good...
Sen. Rand Paul Fumes About Healthcare Expense
YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds...
VIP
Marc Elias Tries (and Fails) to Rewrite Mail-In Ballot Voting History
How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He...
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth...
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real...

Awkward White Lady Energy: Spanberger’s Juneteenth Dance Goes Horribly Wrong

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Abigail Spanberger tried to dance at a Juneteenth event and it was not pretty.

Advertisement

Mam, you're white. Please stop.

This is a reasonable assumption. 

She's a fake.

That's a good policy.

Particularly if you're awkward and weird.

Recommended

Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still Begs to Be Like Them
justmindy
Advertisement

That's perfect!

Don't insult Dobby like that.

No thanks.


Send in gallons and gallons. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still Begs to Be Like Them
justmindy
Carpetbagger Conway's Tantrum: Flipping President Trump's Limo the Bird While Begging for Votes
justmindy
NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out of Touch They Really Are
justmindy
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting
justmindy
Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still Begs to Be Like Them justmindy
Advertisement