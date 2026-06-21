Awkward White Lady Energy: Spanberger’s Juneteenth Dance Goes Horribly Wrong

Abigail Spanberger tried to dance at a Juneteenth event and it was not pretty.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger "busts moves" at a Juneteenth event. I apologize in advance. pic.twitter.com/EhN3TCaKde — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 21, 2026

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Mam, you're white. Please stop.

It's like watching the origin story movie of the Wicked Witch https://t.co/MH8ELySIlp — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 21, 2026

I thought she was having a seizure https://t.co/Q5PfLGjK3N — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 21, 2026

This is a reasonable assumption.

How could anyone take @GovernorVA seriously?



Everything you need to know is right there—her loyalties, who she roots for, why she’s even governor, and exactly how little she thinks of you.



She’s immature, radical, and corrupt—just another member of the Obama club.



It’s… https://t.co/mCPbnjv9uK — Rafael Santiago (@RaphySantiag) June 21, 2026

She's a fake.

As a Virginian, I do not feel comfortable having this individual occupy the governor’s office. https://t.co/N7GQQhHTcf — George Colgrove XTreme MAGA 🇺🇸 (@TheRunnerQ) June 21, 2026

That's a good policy.

Dear politicians please don’t dance in public. https://t.co/M72faZl8jh — #HonkHonk (@TorontoPushback) June 21, 2026

Particularly if you're awkward and weird.

She is such an embarrassment. https://t.co/IwccVLWjae — Amazing Trace (@TraceAmazi35740) June 21, 2026

But does she have hot sauce in her purse? https://t.co/tLREuzUgaE — Tinker 🇺🇸 (@TinkerTYJ) June 21, 2026

I saw this cringe-worthy pandering, now you do too. https://t.co/xT2vL3CyNd — Bacon Overlord (@BaconOverlord) June 21, 2026

That's perfect!

Dobby is making the most of life since it was freed 💯 pic.twitter.com/0pzHQ4Jssd — Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) June 21, 2026

Don't insult Dobby like that.

Imagine being that big of a pick me? — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) June 21, 2026

No thanks.

WTH? It's like watching Hillary trying to fit in and dance.... pic.twitter.com/s3SHJSZ8GQ — Michele Mangum (@mangum_mic1774) June 21, 2026





Send in gallons and gallons.

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