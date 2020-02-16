Sweet baby corn this is cringey …

Just when we thought Mike Bloomberg couldn’t get any more uncool.

Watch.

This is … painful.

Quite possible.

Trending

Bloomberg is electrifying.

Mesmerizing.

HA HA HA HA

And we’re dead now.

Painful.

Try saying THAT five times fast.

***

