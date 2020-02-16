Remember when Pete Buttigieg kept pretending VP Pence was somehow against him because he’s gay and made grandiose statements about how he’d fight no matter what? Pence never said an unkind word to or about Pete, but that didn’t stop him from playing his ‘gay card’ for votes.

So we’re really not surprised he’s still playing that card …

WHAT homophobic attacks?

Pete … give us a break.

Trending

Oooh, that’s right. Trump has also been trying to decriminalize homosexuality around the globe … but you know, he and the GOP are totally homophobic.

Aaron or Pete?

Both.

He’s such a victim.

***

Related:

‘They’re PEOPLE, not a commodity’: David Frum DRAGGED for tone-deaf and quite frankly racist tweet about black voters

So much OUCH: Joe Biden learns the HARD way why you never tell Conservatives what they do and don’t ‘need’

Who they REALLY are –> Lefty’s story/joke about tormenting his Trump-supporting Lyft driver does NOT go over well, like at all

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gay marriagePete ButtigiegTrump