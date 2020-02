We have never wanted Trump to win the popular vote more. Democrats pulling this bulls**t to subvert the will of the people because they can’t accept losing an election is the very basis of authoritarian rule. You know, the type of rule they keep accusing Trump of utilizing.

Never forget, they love to project what they’re doing onto others.

Eddie Zipperer summed up why it’s stupid for Virginia or any state to try and pull this shady AF stunt: