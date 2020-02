Bernie Sanders must be doing better than we even realize because our good, deeply concerned conservative friends in Never Trump circles seem very, very nervous. Like Max Boot for example, all but begging Democrats not to vote for socialism and to pretty please vote for Buttigieg or Klobuchar.

Did he really think any of them would listen to him? LOL

In case you were wondering yes, yes everything IS stupid politically, and Dan McLaughlin summed it up brilliantly in one perfect tweet: