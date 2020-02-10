You guys remember Wajahat Ali, right? He’s the guy who went on Don Lemon’s show and made fun of how stupid Trump supporters are with Rick Wilson. Yeah, he was the only one nobody seemed to care about after the fact so you might not remember him …

Anyway, seems he’s very impressed with Jane Fonda flying to DC every week to protest climate change and get arrested.

And he thinks Trump supporters are stupid? K.

Jane Fonda comes to DC every week, protests for climate change awareness and gets arrested every week. I respect that. #Oscars — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2020

And just how does Jane get to DC every week? LOL

Not to mention, what would happen to normal, everyday people who got arrested over and over and over again?

The Left loves the elite.

I respect that rich white celebrity can fly anywhere and get arrested as much as she wants to without legal, financial or employment Consequences. Also white privilege is systemic and jailing minorities for minor offenses means America is racist. You’re an absolute clown. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020

Talk about serious white privilege.

I am sure you really do care. Bless your heart. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2020

Oh no, he tried to, ‘Bless your heart,’ Steeze.

Out of of the two of us, I’m the only one not making the case for rich white celebs treating felony arrest like a joke. Have any more math or reading jokes for the poor and uneducated (people targeted for arrest the most), Wajahat? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020

Guess Steeze remembers who Wajahat is.

When you make an ass of yourself to that degree it’s never really over.

Find someone you can own like Miller just owned Ali. — Nick Searcy, DOGFACED PONY SOLDIER, FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 10, 2020

Heh.

Everyone ranting about how awesome she looks, how she does it… ask her plastic surgeon. Good grief you sycophants — IrishEyesofTexas (@IrishEyesofTX) February 10, 2020

Is her transportation wind or solar powered? — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) February 10, 2020

Maybe a broom.

@SirajAHashmi This has to be one of the stupidest tweets of all time… — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) February 10, 2020

The ultimate privileged life: being arrested as a hobby. — Wild Pitch (@thewildpitch) February 10, 2020

How does she get to DC every week? If she comes by any mode of transportation other than walking or bicycle, she's a hypocrite! — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) February 10, 2020

Well, when you’ve got nothing better to do with your rich, old, white self, pander. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 10, 2020

That sounds like white privilege to me. — Miguel de León (@xchixm) February 10, 2020

Old people have to have hobbies, too. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) February 10, 2020

A rich white person so it's not like she is actually going to spend time in jail — Vareck the Smiling Demon Jew (@VareckDemon) February 10, 2020

You respect weekly publicity stunts? — northclickboy (@chadwhitfield5) February 10, 2020

Hey now. It’s super hard being uber-wealthy and flying every week to get arrested.

Duh.

