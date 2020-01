Some tweets are just meant to be trolled.

That’s how the world of Twitter works.

Like this ridiculous tweet from Bill Clinton about how his heart is with the people of Haiti on the anniversary of the 2010 earthquake that almost destroyed their country. You know, the people his foundation raised money for and was supposed to have helped but allegedly instead pocketed most of what they brought in?

Yeah, this was probably not the smartest thing Bubba could’ve tweeted:

My heart is with the people of Haiti. Today and every day I remember those who lost their lives in the earthquake, including my colleagues from the UN, and those who persevere to build a future worthy of their labors, gifts, and sacrifices. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 12, 2020

We see a lot of people who lack any sort of self-awareness but ol’ Bill here takes the cake with this one.

The Clintons are just gross.

Sorry, not sorry.

At least Chelsea got a nice wedding out of all those Clinton Foundation Haiti relief funds right Bill? Laura Silsby ring a bell? Anons know..the world will know soon. #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay #DarkToLight — Paul Wanless 🇺🇸 (@spartypw) January 12, 2020

Haitians protesting outside of the Clinton Foundation on Broadway! pic.twitter.com/BivMczx8km — EndApartheidDR (@EndApartheidDR) January 12, 2020

But his heart is with them!

OMFG you have got to be kidding me… after all the terrible,corrupt, greedy, heartless, gutless games you played… Stealing millions from struggling people after a natural disaster… Shame isn’t a strong enough word, pathetic isn’t a low enough word… Literally nauseating! — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) January 12, 2020

Did your heart go out to them when you swindled money from that country to pad the #ClintonFoundation coffers? — 匚ㄥ🇺🇸ㄩᗪ丨卂 (@PrincessKgs) January 13, 2020

98% of money raised for Haiti – DISAPPEARED!!! Only SIX HOUSES BUILT!!! Haiti Beware!!!! Sounds like they want to come back! — WOW! (@WOW61106184) January 12, 2020

You mean the Haiti you and Hildabeast ripped off? People aren't blind to your corruption anymore. Time to pay the piper. — Beverly ⭐⭐⭐ (@BeverlyHobbit) January 13, 2020

#HaitiEarthquake

Says the man who stole about 8.4 Million from Haiti!! — 👁‍🗨 ANGEL ♥️ 🇺🇸 (@MADE__USA) January 13, 2020

You and your wife have balls the size of Haiti. 😳 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) January 13, 2020

This is NOT a good visual.

Not at all.

Heh.

Yeah, #SlickWilly. You cried all the way to the bank. — 👌 Sleeve the gun. Take the cannolis.🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) January 13, 2020

You are truly pathetic. — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) January 13, 2020

Gosh, this went well, Bill.

Funny, their hearts aren’t with you. (The ones you didn’t partake of at least) I bet you miss that aid money. pic.twitter.com/UxA7DoMPAX — NewEarth (@NewEart02938004) January 13, 2020

Super well.

