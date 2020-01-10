Ben McDonald decided to poke the bear (terrorist) and share that @Khamenei.ir appears to allow people to direct message the account. Tweeps were good enough to capture the various messages they sent to Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on this hilarious thread …

There are some funny mofos out there.

Just sayin’.

Sure, annoy the head terrorist, Ben.

That’s really smart.

Heh.

Ok, maybe not smart but freakin’ hilarious.

send ur best dms and maybe we can start a war after all — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 10, 2020

Kids these days.

Adding him to all my group chats — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 10, 2020

DON’T do that.

Ok, do that.

EL OH EL

My contribution to a better world. pic.twitter.com/cggpF0wtRO — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) January 10, 2020

Figured I’d go the classic route: pic.twitter.com/OHeWURuDnT — To Will a Mockingbird (@wharrison51) January 10, 2020

YAAAAAAS.

Mmmmm … bacon.

THIS. SO MUCH THIS.

Their country is named after the Flock of Seagulls song pic.twitter.com/t4V0nQQcE4 — Matt Gilbert (@mattgilblezy) January 10, 2020

Every reply right now … pic.twitter.com/Ql7Xacu3s2 — Brian ¯_(ツ)_/¯ DaPirate (@BDapirate) January 10, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

