The media has certainly been doing their part in framing Soleimani as some sort of war hero, revered by his people – the New York Times even featured an interview claiming he made Iranians feel more secure. It’s been …. well, it’s been really gross watching American media ignore how absolutely horrific Soleimani really was and just because it was Trump’s administration who took him out.

You’d think in their coverage they would at least spend some time talking to these folks, right?

Why hasn't the media interviewed a gold star family or some of our veterans maimed by the IED's created under Soleimani's command? Instead of attempting to glorify this terrorist, why not interview some of the victims of his attacks instead of amplifying the regime's propaganda? — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 7, 2020

Because … wait for it … keep waiting … you know it’s coming … orange man bad.

Because that wouldn't fit the never Trump, anti American narrative of the msm propaganda machine. — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) January 7, 2020

Ding ding ding.

They are too busy covering his funeral at the moment oh and they don’t really care — factsruingreatstories (@factsruingreat1) January 7, 2020

They’re too busy claiming we assassinated the guy.

Did we mention this has really been awful because it has been.

Because media apparently doesn’t serve the nation anymore, they are out there to serve politicians and push for their own agenda.

This is gonna go down really bad for them. — Rezam (@Mr_Rezam) January 7, 2020

We thought they were hurting themselves before with their general anti-Trump coverage but painting a terrorist as the victim to portray Trump as the villain could be that bridge too far. Then again, there are plenty of horrible people cheering this horrible coverage on so what do we know?

Damn good question! 👍 — Shai Shahar (@Streetwized) January 7, 2020

Word.

This guy right here, they should talk to this guy.

Compelling point. — Dana French (@DanaBFrench) January 7, 2020

That doesn't fit the "bad orange man" narrative. Come on, you know you can't be logical with them — Tim Cortrecht (@CortrechtT) January 7, 2020

Logic? Media. That’s like government intelligence … it doesn’t really exist.

