Javad Zarif is fussy about being denied a visa …

Denying me a visa in violation of 1947 UNHQ Agreement pales in comparison to: -Pompeo's threat to starve Iranians (crime against humanity)

-Trump's bluster about cultural heritage (war crime)

–#EconomicTerrorism

-Cowardly assassination But what are they really afraid of? Truth? — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 7, 2020

Someone wanna hand this guy a tissue?

Jake Tapper shared Zarif’s tweet raging at and about the president …

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to US Government refusal to grant him a visa to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting set to take place on Thursday. https://t.co/LAzuub0c03 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2020

What are ‘they’ afraid of?

Big tough guy.

Yes let’s just roll out the welcome mat. Give me a break — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 7, 2020

He offered an $80M bounty to assassinate our President. He can just stay right where he is. We have enough mouthpieces for the mullahs living right here. I’m sure one of them can speak in hos stead. Ask Kaepernick or McGowan. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 7, 2020

Ouch.

Better yet, ask the New York Times to send someone over.

Thoughts and prayers — emey (@Skoot62) January 7, 2020

Heh.

Apparently Jake does, and it almost seems like he shared it so a bunch of haters could shriek about how Trump is the bad guy here.

*shrug*

Terrorists are bad but ORANGE MAN WORSE.

Just look at some of these responses:

I think it might be time to move the UN to a more civilized country and to take a serious look at whether the US should keep it's veto power in the security council. — Kal Stubbs (@Kalvin_Stubbs) January 7, 2020

yes, the truth terrifies this administration — Suzy (@Suzy63152212) January 7, 2020

Huh?

As despicable as Iran is, we must not allow tRump to lower the United States in response. — Ms. Pixie 🌊🌊🌊 (@mewald53) January 7, 2020

Dafuq?

Jake, I hope you get all over this story. Media is our only hope for exposing the devious corruption going on. — Chris Lindley (@chris10lindley) January 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

When Obama was killing terrorists we don’t remember seeing the media feeding the idea that he was the bad guy … and yet here we are.

Honest question. Why does the US hate Iran so much? I wish the news would explain to us under 65. — Believe in better. (@lisabavey) January 7, 2020

Oh, we dunno … maybe killing thousands of our people?

Feels like it has something to do with oil. Not politics. — Believe in better. (@lisabavey) January 7, 2020

Yes, it’s all about the oil.

She’s onto them.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head they’d get stuck there.

So basically trumps behavior is on par with that of the Iranians… birds of a feather. — abbie (@abbierenn) January 7, 2020

You know what? We can’t even.

Related:

This is JUST disgusting: NYT could be mistaken for Iranian propaganda with piece all but ‘glorifying’ Soleimani

BOOM: Brit Hume shares thread on Soleimani by Hussain Abdul-Hussain to straighten out ‘another mess’ made by the media

‘Makes ya’ think’: Nikki Haley takes Dem presidential candidates to the SHED for ‘mourning’ terrorist Soleimani (watch)