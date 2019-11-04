This is getting good.

According to Charlie Kirk, Republicans will call Adam Schiff as a witness in his own impeachment hearing.

Karma, thy name is Dip-Schiff.

BREAKING: The GOP will call Adam Schiff as a witness in his own impeachment hoax He had contact with the "whistleblower" BEFORE the complaint that launched the entire process What did they discuss? America needs the truth This is what fighting back looks like RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 4, 2019

‘This is what fighting back looks like.’

Alrighty.

And thank goodness someone is finally explaining this to the Republicans because up until this point we weren’t entirely sure they knew how to fight back.

Pretty good start … if this is true.

I hope the Senate pulls Schiff in for a good cross exam ! — George (@cruiseingourmet) November 4, 2019

It’s only fair, right? Surely Schiff wants to be completely transparent with the American people.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, ouch, our sides.

Only problem is that Schiff gets to approve himself as a witness. I guess in a way that exposes this farce of a process. — Paulie Walnuts (@SassonAriel) November 4, 2019

Bingo.

It's about time the Republicans fight back! — seahawkfan76 (@the12thman76) November 4, 2019

That’s what we said, man.

Add to the list of questions for Schiff: what promises were made to the whistleblower ? Why have you felt the need to hold your meetings in secret ? What has Nancy Pelosi promised you for you to go through this process ? — Joy (@Joy17123083) November 4, 2019

Adam, dude, what the Hell is wrong with your eyeballs?

Hope it’s live on TV — Amy drake gardner (@amygardner48) November 4, 2019

PPV, baby.

I wonder if Adam will Coach himself on what to say to the committee. — Uninspected (@bbbesser) November 4, 2019

Or if he’ll make up a script of himself answering questions?

Have fun with that, Adam.

