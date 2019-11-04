This is getting good.

According to Charlie Kirk, Republicans will call Adam Schiff as a witness in his own impeachment hearing.

Karma, thy name is Dip-Schiff.

‘This is what fighting back looks like.’

Alrighty.

Trending

And thank goodness someone is finally explaining this to the Republicans because up until this point we weren’t entirely sure they knew how to fight back.

Pretty good start … if this is true.

It’s only fair, right? Surely Schiff wants to be completely transparent with the American people.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, ouch, our sides.

Bingo.

That’s what we said, man.

Adam, dude, what the Hell is wrong with your eyeballs?

PPV, baby.

Or if he’ll make up a script of himself answering questions?

Have fun with that, Adam.

 

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny

