After Carpe Donktum’s year-old #TrumpVideo broke Twitter (and the internet) AND he was suspended, he came back and extended an olive branch of sorts to Kathy Griffin, who was not only in the video but whose ridiculous beheading Trump stunt years back was compared to the video.

We’re going to bet she’s not interesting in healing this very divided country however …

Dear @kathygriffin I have thought it over and I actually think this could bring some much needed healing to this very divided country. Come to Kansas City and sit down with me over coffee, my treat. One comedian to another, work this out for America#TheMemeSummit — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 15, 2019

He even offered to treat.

Sounds like a sweet deal, Kathy.

She isn't capable of that. Her brain doesn't work that way sadly. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) October 15, 2019

Could have stopped after, ‘… her brain doesn’t work’.

She’s a comedian?? Learn something new everyday 🤣 — KelBot🤭🤖🤷🏼‍♀️ (@kel_drummond) October 15, 2019

Heh.

Or I’ll host in LA if that’s easier for Kathy. Flights and accommodations on me. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 15, 2019

Look at Dave Rubin being super helpful and stuff.

I admire your effort but she stopped being a comedian a loooooong time ago. Seriously, when’s that last time she made anyone laugh? Not at her I mean. — Mark Woodward (@IChoozLiberty) October 15, 2019

I wouldn't waste my time with her. In my opinion, she is needlessly and willfully hateful and vile, and not funny. You do you though. — Brenda G (@SweeperToo) October 15, 2019

I think she may be desperate enough to keep her name out there, that she might actually proceed. — Jack Sabbath (@JackSabbath1984) October 15, 2019

She used to be pretty real under the layers of comedy. Now some sort of alien invasion has taken place. Proceed with caution! — Kim (@kimipie42) October 15, 2019

She's as crazy as tomato soup on fire! — T1K16OD (@rEALLYbADiTCH) October 15, 2019

Tomato soup on fire.

That’s a new one.

We’d buy a ticket.

But then again …

Maybe not.

Related:

‘Go to a MOVIE’: Greg Gutfeld gets REAL honest with The Bulwark about the stick wedged up their backside (and it’s REAL funny)

What’s he HIDING? Byron York makes Adam Schiff look even WORSE for kicking GOP lawmaker out of impeachment hearing

Project Veritas BOMBSHELL! Nothing to see here, just CNN’s Jeff Zucker directing employees to push impeachment