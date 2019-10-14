Project Veritas’ big ‘CNN leaker video’ just dropped and it’s a doozy. We’ve all known CNN is totally biased against Trump (duh), but hearing audio of Zucker directing his employees to push impeachment stories? And that Zucker has a personal vendetta against Trump?

Media created the Trump monster.

Wow, this and so much more … watch.

BREAKING: New leaked video from inside CNN: President Jeff Zucker tells employees to push "impeachment" and that all of CNN's stories should be about "moves towards impeachment" One of CNN's employees says Zucker has a "personal vendetta against Trump"pic.twitter.com/nu8fkfsXDk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 14, 2019

Yup, CNN is totally biased and this audio proves it. We know, you’re totally shocked.

if this is shocking to anyone, I got some bridges to sell… Corporate media is garbage, has been and always will be. — -MenO- (@menobass) October 14, 2019

But keep running that jive, @BrianStelter and @OliverDarcy, about how CNN is the "neutral, straight news" network.https://t.co/7fXlJfFS34 — David Henry (@imau2fan) October 14, 2019

Remember when Chris Cillizza claimed the media isn’t biased to one party?

Hilarious.

I can’t wait for the other parts 😍 — 🇺🇸 Jas 🌪 (@Jasmin203_MAGA) October 14, 2019

As he said, some media lean left some lean right. What is egregious is pushing impeachment to obtain power for donors. You can take that conversation and replace impeachment with "push Stormy, Russia, or Kavanaugh allegations". The public sees it, Zucker just confirms it. — Honorary American (@honoraryamerica) October 14, 2019

This. ^ The story itself is nothing new, anyone who has been paying attention to the media for the last three years already knew this. But hearing it from Zucker’s mouth is pretty damning.

No wonder Brian Stelter behaves the way he does …

It should be called The Impeach Donald Trump News Network. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) October 14, 2019

At least that would be remotely accurate.

Related:

ALL dirty?! ICIG’s connection to another Democrat running in 2020 (PLUS the New York Times) SUPER disconcerting

Brian Stelter totally forgets he works for CNN, blames Trump for a ‘hateful, hostile environment toward journalists’

‘Don’t want to hear ANOTHER WORD about that meme’: Female Trump supporter assaulted outside MN rally (watch)