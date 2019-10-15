One of the best parts of watching the Democratic primaries is how quickly they all start to turn on one another. It’s all fun and games when they’re in agreement that ORANGE MAN BAD, but once it gets real and they figure out they have to run against each other it turn ugly fast.

And it’s glorious.

Apparently, Pete Buttigieg was honest about the amount of money it would take ANY Democrat to even compete with Trump, let alone beat him, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got so cranky with him.

Quit picking on Beto and Liz!

Ha.

These comments are absolutely in character for her.

Bernie?

Hilarious.

She especially ticked off the Buttigieg crew.

This went well, AOC. Like it always does.

Oh, wait.

