One of the best parts of watching the Democratic primaries is how quickly they all start to turn on one another. It’s all fun and games when they’re in agreement that ORANGE MAN BAD, but once it gets real and they figure out they have to run against each other it turn ugly fast.

And it’s glorious.

Apparently, Pete Buttigieg was honest about the amount of money it would take ANY Democrat to even compete with Trump, let alone beat him, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got so cranky with him.

Small-dollar grassroots campaigns, aka what Buttegieg insults here as “pocket change,” out-fundraise him by millions. Our nation’s leaders should be working to end the era of big money politics, not protect it. & Beto’s gun policy isn’t “picking a fight,” it’s taking a stand. https://t.co/a6k7rgXHiD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2019

Quit picking on Beto and Liz!

Ha.

This is strangely out of character for you. These comments are critiques of quotes taken out of context, but also aren't as coherent as usual. Every candidate can be picked apart in this way so I'm curious what prompted your criticism here. — PoliPhinosaur (@phinosaur) October 15, 2019

These comments are absolutely in character for her.

""& Beto’s gun policy isn’t “picking a fight,” it’s taking a stand."" – If Bobby (not Beto) O'Rourke advocating to take away my property isn't "picking a fight", what is "picking a fight?" — Dan Wholihan (@DWholihan) October 15, 2019

Wait…"Warren's small donor fundraising"?@AOC, please don't let this be signaling. Please tell me that you're going to endorse the only real leftie in the race. I truly hope that the waiting is a strategy and that you'll #EndorseBernie — Wib Jest 🌹 (@WibJest) October 15, 2019

Bernie?

Hilarious.

I admire you but feel this is low for you. Pete does not sell and has never sold his soul to the highest bidder and no one understands weapons of war more than a veteran. Please stop attacking the one guy that can possibly unite America and make kindness the standard. — princess_Babs (@princessBabs3) October 15, 2019

She especially ticked off the Buttigieg crew.

Did u know that @PeteButtigieg has implicitly defended u & Rep. Omar from Trump’s attacks on where you’re from? The least you could have done before inserting yourself in this was to watch the video. Reporters twist things sometimes to get more clicks on T. You should know this. — New New Yorker for Pete 👻🔪🔪 (@NYC_Loving_Girl) October 15, 2019

Mayor Pete has a grassroots campaign of passionate followers. Furthermore, he is level headed and knows the challenges with gun control and taking baby steps to enact lasting change. He’s smart and strategic. — princess_Babs (@princessBabs3) October 15, 2019

I disagree with you on this matter. I’m small donor @PeteForAmerica @PeteButtigieg Read what he said not what you think he said. — Gram_chris (@Gramchris2) October 15, 2019

I guess you didn't watch the FULL video, eh? Easy to take the clickbait. — citybythelake (@citybythelake) October 14, 2019

I implore you to read the full quote. — Maryland for Pete 🦀 (@MDforPete2020) October 15, 2019

This went well, AOC. Like it always does.

Oh, wait.

