Welp, Elizabeth Warren has lied about being a Native American, about getting fired for being pregnant, about being told a woman couldn’t be a senator (in 2012!) so we suppose this ‘lie’ from The Babylon Bee could be something she claims sooner than later.

The mustache makes this tweet …

Elizabeth Warren Recalls How She Lost Her Teaching Job When Her Fake Mustache Fell Off Revealing She's A Womanhttps://t.co/Ii9XVDDmiv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 11, 2019

She was met with cries of ‘That’s a woman!’ before being chased out of the building followed by shouts of ‘Jobs are for men!’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

and then did donny osmond start singing? “let’s get down to business, to defeat the huns! did they send us daughters when i asked for sons?” 🎶🎵 — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) October 11, 2019

It fell off due to her “high cheek bones” — Caleb E ✝️🇸🇬 (@MrCalbeeChips) October 11, 2019

BRB, dying.

Why are you trying to pass off a young Danny Trejo as Liz warren? — Brody (@DudeManSir) October 11, 2019

I was actually in her class when it happened — The Town Crier (@Nig_Con) October 11, 2019

BINGO.

Next the Right is going to claim that no one was ever fired for losing their fake mustache in public. Bigots! — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) October 11, 2019

Women still wear mustaches every day trying to pretend they’re actually men so they don’t lose their jobs since jobs are JUST FOR MEN.

In fact, this editor may indeed be wearing her own mustache even as she writes this.

Ok, probably not but it’s a great visual, right?

