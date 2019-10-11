Welp, Elizabeth Warren has lied about being a Native American, about getting fired for being pregnant, about being told a woman couldn’t be a senator (in 2012!) so we suppose this ‘lie’ from The Babylon Bee could be something she claims sooner than later.

The mustache makes this tweet …

She was met with cries of ‘That’s a woman!’ before being chased out of the building followed by shouts of ‘Jobs are for men!’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

BRB, dying.

BINGO.

Women still wear mustaches every day trying to pretend they’re actually men so they don’t lose their jobs since jobs are JUST FOR MEN.

In fact, this editor may indeed be wearing her own mustache even as she writes this.

Ok, probably not but it’s a great visual, right?

