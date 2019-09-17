Mollie Hemingway has been having a HEYDAY with the Leftist media for trying to slime and smear Brett Kavanaugh nearly a year after their first attempt to ruin his life, and all because he had the audacity to be nominated to SCOTUS by Donald Trump.

Seriously, if you want to watch someone gleefully (yet politely) kicking the crap out of the media just take a gander at Mollie’s timeline.

It’s full of epic little nuggets like this one:

@AaronBlake, saw your story in Washington Post on Christine Blasey Ford's star witness Leland Keyser telling NYT reporters she didn't buy her friend's story. Could you please include that this news was first broken by my co-author and me on July 9 in our book "Justice on Trial"? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 17, 2019

‘Could you please include that this news was first broken by my co-author and me?’

Awesome.

So polite.

So direct.

*chef’s kiss*

Did those brave firefighters over at the @washingtonpost, working bastion of “journalism” ethics @PostBaron just plagiarize your work without attribution? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) September 17, 2019

Go, Mollie, go! Great work and keep the pressure up! The country thanks you for your hard work. — JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) September 17, 2019

They will keep pretending your book doesn’t exist no matter how many copies are sold. I read it, it’s amazing. — Steph (@steph93065) September 17, 2019

You know they can’t STAND IT.

Perhaps they should read your book, I did! Fantastic — Sarah (@smmarrujo) September 17, 2019

They just might learn a thing or two.

Heh.

Thank you Mollie for being a voice of reason, integrity and honesty in a time that there is very little in journalism. Keep up the great work! — Chris Jackson (@thehappiestdad) September 17, 2019

Indeed.

Related:

SO. Damn. Good. Rob Schneider’s ‘letter’ to Shane Gillis about the ‘era of cultural unforgiveness’ kicks the ever-loving SNOT out of SNL

Sketchy AF –> Why OH WHY would Ilhan Omar delete an innocent Father’s Day tweet from 2013? (hint: her brother)

The plot THICKENS! Co-writer of NYT piece on Kavanaugh, Robin Pogrebin, left out HUGE detail that could be a game-changer