We are living in a time when comedians are no longer allowed to be comedians because feelings are far more important than entertainment. Sadly, far too many Americans have lost their ability to laugh at themselves, and ultimately their sense of humor, as evident in Shane Gillis being let go from SNL.

Comedians like Carlin, Pryor, Belushi, Chase, Murphy, Murray … they’d never survive in this easily-outraged and always-angry-about-something environment.

Rob Schneider reached out to Gillis in a fairly spectacular tweet:

Dear @Shanemgillis

As a former SNL cast member I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 16, 2019

Era of cultural unforgiveness.

AKA the culture of cancellation.

It’s pathetic.

I'm trying to figure out how Richard Pryor, John Belushi, George Carlin or Lenny Bruce would have responded to this kind of thing? — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 16, 2019

PC will kill comedy. How could Don Rickles have had a career? Pryor? We are lucky to have Chappelle in this era..and Spade, you..etc. — Tracy LaMiere (@LamiereT) September 16, 2019

Will kill? Comedy is on its last legs, folks.

Good point! In this day of 'edgy' comedy, it must be very tough to always go right to the edge but never over it. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) September 17, 2019

these PC scolds are absolutely destroying comedy. but, the more comedians who are true to themselves and cross the lines are the ones who will be legends. — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 16, 2019

SNL has sucked for a while now. But this PC nonsense has to stop. People are going to forget how to laugh — jason winchester (@jaybay82) September 16, 2019

Going to?

I haven’t watched SNL for decades now. With the exception of channel surfing and stopping for a minute or so and seeing a skit here and there on social media. Extremely unfunny show. They used to be on the edge, now they’re miles away from that edge. — Cigar Assessor (@CigarAssessor) September 16, 2019

SNL has become PC.

Who’da thunk it?

