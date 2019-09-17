We are living in a time when comedians are no longer allowed to be comedians because feelings are far more important than entertainment. Sadly, far too many Americans have lost their ability to laugh at themselves, and ultimately their sense of humor, as evident in Shane Gillis being let go from SNL.

Comedians like Carlin, Pryor, Belushi, Chase, Murphy, Murray … they’d never survive in this easily-outraged and always-angry-about-something environment.

Rob Schneider reached out to Gillis in a fairly spectacular tweet:

Era of cultural unforgiveness.

AKA the culture of cancellation.

It’s pathetic.

Will kill? Comedy is on its last legs, folks.

Going to?

SNL has become PC.

Who’da thunk it?

