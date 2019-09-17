Kamala Harris wants to be your president.

Yup, this woman.

Watch.

WOW, that’s a lot of stammering, babbling, umm’s and stupid.

We know, this was edited to highlight her inability to actually answer questions or engage someone but still … maybe Kamala should’ve prepped a bit before going on?

Trending

Awww yes, Kamala and the Technicolor Jacket. That was definitely a hard-hitting segment on a would-be presidential candidate.

Sort of like this appearance with Fallon.

Excellent point.

HA!

We suppose we should just be glad she’s not babbling about listening to music in college that wasn’t actually around yet. Although we’re pretty sure we heard her say she worked at McDonalds one summer because you know, she’s so relatable and just like the rest of us.

Totally.

There it is!

Related:

Sketchy AF –> Why OH WHY would Ilhan Omar delete an innocent Father’s Day tweet from 2013? (hint: her brother)

The plot THICKENS! Co-writer of NYT piece on Kavanaugh, Robin Pogrebin, left out HUGE detail that could be a game-changer

Ummm dude, really? MMFA ‘rapid response’ troll accuses Michelle Malkin of being a white nationalist … there’s just 1 BIG problem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jimmy fallonKamala HarrisThe Tonight Show