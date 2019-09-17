Kamala Harris wants to be your president.

Yup, this woman.

Watch.

Supercut: @KamalaHarris stammers her way through last night's Tonight Show interview pic.twitter.com/HqijRolBQL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2019

WOW, that’s a lot of stammering, babbling, umm’s and stupid.

We know, this was edited to highlight her inability to actually answer questions or engage someone but still … maybe Kamala should’ve prepped a bit before going on?

At the debates she sounded drunk or on something. Remember when the female media was helping her pick out clothes to buy? They’re very hard hitting. — KrisssKrosss (@KrisssCrosss) September 17, 2019

Awww yes, Kamala and the Technicolor Jacket. That was definitely a hard-hitting segment on a would-be presidential candidate.

Sort of like this appearance with Fallon.

This is still more coherent than when she answered “Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley and Cardi B”, to the question “what are your three favorite songs?” https://t.co/brt2pIS1VA — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 17, 2019

Excellent point.

HA!

Crank up the Tupac, she’s halfway there. https://t.co/QnoYolYc2o — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 17, 2019

We suppose we should just be glad she’s not babbling about listening to music in college that wasn’t actually around yet. Although we’re pretty sure we heard her say she worked at McDonalds one summer because you know, she’s so relatable and just like the rest of us.

Totally.

She's still dazed from the beating Tulsi gave her. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) September 17, 2019

There it is!

Related:

Sketchy AF –> Why OH WHY would Ilhan Omar delete an innocent Father’s Day tweet from 2013? (hint: her brother)

The plot THICKENS! Co-writer of NYT piece on Kavanaugh, Robin Pogrebin, left out HUGE detail that could be a game-changer

Ummm dude, really? MMFA ‘rapid response’ troll accuses Michelle Malkin of being a white nationalist … there’s just 1 BIG problem