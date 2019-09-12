That moment when as a Twitchy editor you didn’t MEAN to make your headline rhyme but it does.

Whoa.

Perhaps it’s just because our favorite parody and yours inspires us to write epic headlines. Or it could be that this editor has been on for nearly nine hours and needs another cup of coffee … little bit of both?

Either way, we thought it was time to check in with ‘Sean Spicier’ and as usual, his timeline is filled with all sorts of raging, crazy, angry, frothy-mouthed Lefties who still think he’s the real guy. You’d think by now they’d have figured out he doesn’t have that fancy blue check-mark but nope.

And here we are.

First, Sean tweeted about the special election in North Carolina:

Wow, she seems nice.

Ok, maybe they don’t rush. They are dead pic.twitter.com/VcfvCl97lW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 11, 2019

Yeah, Democrats never cheat.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, our sides.

Oh right, let’s talk about urinating Russian hookers instead pic.twitter.com/1cnpxwL3nr — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 11, 2019

Huh?

Man, Democrats are so melodramatic.

Guessing regaled is the last thing you’re gonna feel pic.twitter.com/An7XCNaJKc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 11, 2019

OMG HE FOOLED TEA PAIN.

YAAAAAS.

This is almost as good as the time he fooled Bill Kristol. Almost.

You definitely spelled “winner” wrong pic.twitter.com/IgyCjCbuLG — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 10, 2019

Classy.

Then Sean poked another of the #NeverTrump candidates, Mark Sanford.

You know Jeanie is a blast at birthday parties.

Youll never get a date asking that way pic.twitter.com/4b2nZOOwMi — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 8, 2019

What if he said please?

How about a jab at Clinton?

Nobody likes a quitter pic.twitter.com/4HZwnuag3J — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 9, 2019

Bubba got right with God?

Hrm.

Then a jab at Obama.

Tell me about it…what kind of an idiot gives terrorists pallets of cash?! pic.twitter.com/TgzW2wo3Dq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 8, 2019

Doncha love how the Left is always lecturing everyone about being on the right side of history?

NOT THE BURDEN OF HIS NAME.

Our favorite though are the zingers about the mental state of Democrats running for president:

Hope you’re sitting down for this, coach pic.twitter.com/jaJASTJGWP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 6, 2019

Well, this guy totally put Sean in his place.

TOTALLY.

Probably need to check out my do-si-do first pic.twitter.com/iMQ6dqGrdv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 5, 2019

True Americans … that’s adorable.

Helpful hint: If you are going to call someone an idiot on Twitter, make sure you use the correct form of ‘your’.

Stupendous works.

And last but not least, a couple of ‘strays’.

Obama’s been gone for 3 years pic.twitter.com/T1yXn2Mq0s — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 1, 2019

Wet sponge?

Great point! But Hillary and Kerry only voted for it pic.twitter.com/ZaUxLZMYI6 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 31, 2019

Never. Gets. Old.

